The Times of Malta says that Malta needs a strong environmental protection authority managed by persons conversant with environmental, conservation and biodiversity sciences and ecosystem functioning. This EPA would have veto rights over development projects across the board with a mandate to make Malta carbon neutral within 10 years.

The Independent reflect son reactions by catering representative bodies which described the first week after the re-opening of restaurants as generally positive, calling on the public to continue to respect the necessary health measures to ensure a swift return to normality.

In-Nazzjon rails against the shabbiness in Marsalforn, saying it is symptomatic of a Government which does not care about Gozo, despite having three Ministers in Cabinet hailing from the region.

L-Orizzont reflect on the re-escalation of tensions between Israel and Palestine, arguing that the situation can never be truly solved until the rights of the Palestinian people are truly respected.