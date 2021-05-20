Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta says that the bigger responsibility for ensuring that standards are maintained in public life falls squarely on the people’s representatives in Parliament. Rather than seeking to undermine the commissioner, MPs should be coming to the Standard Commissioner’s defence and upholding his efforts to hold them accountable for behaviour that breaches ethical standards.

The Independent asks why the Toni Bezzina case was raised nine years after the alleged event took place. The PN MP described this episode as a “political frame-up”.

The Business Today joins an appeal by the Malta Chamber for an overhaul of the public tendering system to ensure transparency, expediency and value for money, while ensuring a level playing field prevails.

L-Orizzont tackles the issue at the increased number of family break-ups, pointing its finger towards the increase in individualism in today’s society. The Editor says that this issue needs to be addressed given the family’s importance in society and its impact on the quality of life.

In-Nazzjon says that the country needs a new economic direction which identifies the areas of sustainable growth for the next years. It notes how in the past few years the only tangible growth direction was that of importing foreign workers.

The Malta Business Weekly shares its disappointment for Malta’s failure to make it on the UK Green travel list and addresses the possible repercussions of this situation.