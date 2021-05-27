Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta argues that it is suspicious and worrying when, in evident orchestrated fashion, the prime minister and cabinet colleagues avoid giving details on the persons of trust they have engaged.

In a tongue-in-cheek editorial, The Independent says that as long as the Maltese have their pastizzi, get a few vouchers from the government every now and then and can watch the Eurovision Song Contest, then they are able to close their eyes to all the bad things that happen in this country.

Business Today recommends exploiting the sea for fast travel, adding that whether this is successful depends on pricing structures, incentives for sea travel, efficiency and convenience for the different categories of people who will makes use of the service

The Malta Business Weekly rails against the propensity of locals to leave litter wherever they go, particularly on beaches, arguing that this should not be the image given of our country.

L-Orizzont looks at Malta’s health efforts during the pandemic saying that the country is ready for any eventuality now that it has reached herd immunity.

In-Nazzjon considers the proposals by the Opposition for a thorough reform in correctional services saying that prisoners deserve dignity.