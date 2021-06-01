Maltese Editors Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta says that he public health and care system needs a root and branch reform to ensure that it is fit to meet the challenge of upgrading the services provided by our public hospitals and by the social care, primary care, mental health and community-based branches of the NHS.

In-Nazzjon looks at the PN’s proposals for the modernisation of Malta’s correctional facilities, saying that their main objective is to transform prison from a place of punishment to one where genuine reform takes place.

L-Orizzont looks at the current debate on abortion, saying that both sides of the argument needs to be listened to but more importantly, there was a need to help women who find themselves facing challenging pregnancies.

The Independent expresses concern about the increasing number of online scams and argues that the elderly must be helped out on the matter through continuous campaigns and support.