Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Times of Malta reacts to news that the Gozo courts were found to be in breach of health and safety regulations. It says heads should roll as law enforcement should begin in court.

MaltaToday says that instead of lashing out at individual critics of its environmental policies, government would be wise to start paying heed to the growing murmurs of environmental discontent

The Independent says it hopes that Malta will find its way on the UK’s Green List for travel once updates are announced

L-Orizzont says that everyone who pays taxes and contributes to our economy should have a right to vote

In-Nazzjon says that the government has abandoned the mental health sector