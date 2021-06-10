Maltese Editors Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta argues that overpopulation is a matter that should be brought out in the open and discussed in order to avoid serious societal and environmental consequences.

The Independent looks at the decision taken by Therese Comodini Cachia to quit politics, saying that the PN has lost one of the best minds it had. Her legal knowledge and her political argumentation skills were a welcome asset to the Party, the editor argues.

L-Orizzont argues that political leaders should translate their statements on climate change into clear and tangible facts. Failure to do so will disrupt economies and have an adverse impact on populations.

In-Nazzjon says that the UK’s decision to leave Malta out of its travel ‘green list’ will add to the challenges being faced by the hotels and catering sector in Malta.

The Business Weekly takes a look at the recent Eurobarometer noting how a result that stood out was the increasing levels of frustration and uncertainty prevalent among Maltese citizens.