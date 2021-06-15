Maltese Editors Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Independent calls for a thorough reform at PBS saying the national broadcaster has once again proved that it is anything but impartial when it comes to presenting the news and current affairs. The Editor was referring to a decision by the broadcasting watchdog which ordered PBS to air a feature which portrays the “real situation” in prison – a feature which “respects people’s intelligence”.

The Times of Malta argues that just because the artistic sector doesn’t threaten with its vote, it’s not right to ignore it. The Editor feels that professionals and artists are being deal a death blow during the crucial summer season, with no justification given while others are treated differently.

L-Orizzont says that the G7’s vaccination plan for less developed countries is a death sentence for millions of poor people, where rich countries and companies are putting profit before lives.

In-Nazzjon relives the dramatic experience of footballer Christian Eriksen’s collapse last Saturday in a match against Finland, saying that the Danish international is still alive thanks to the values of solidarity and faith. It argues that the episode serves as a reminder that life’s value is priceless.