Maltese Editors Perspectives

The Times of Malta says that the country’ educational system has been underperforming for decades. There has been no shortage of strategic reforms aiming at reducing the endemic problem of early school-leaving. The Editor argues that a good place to start would be a reform of the education profession: good teaching has to be the foundation for any improvement in the system.

Focusing on Covid-19 developments, both the Malta Business Weekly and The Malta Independent reflect on recent images taken during feasts inside band clubs when flocks of people celebrated together. For the business’ editor, it is a natural instinct which drives people to meet together in social settings. However, the papers, recall the sacrifices most people have made in these past months and warn that this could all be lost unless we all remain vigilant and disciplined.

The Business Today focuses on the impending FATF decision, insisting that good governance and the rule of law are essential ingredients for business to thrive in a healthy environment that encourages enterprise, innovation, new investment and competition.

L-Orizzont tackles the issue of poverty in our country, arguing that it cannot be eradicated unless the country truly strives for equality.