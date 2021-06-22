Maltese Editors Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times focuses on the plastic problem, saying consumers cannot be blamed when they have no choice.The editor points fingers at the forever increasing importation of ultimately unrecyclable plastic parts, products and packaging, exacerbated by greenwashing and an entire political class in denial.

The Independent says that more safeguards are needed to protect the look and feel of our country, to protect our skyline. The time has come to review basic planning policies that have allowed such ugly buildings to be built.

L-Orizzont argues that tax harmonisation will hit the competitiveness of peripheral nations and increase the gap between prosperous and developing nations.

In-Nazzjon tackles what the situation with regards to the lack of nursing staff, particularly as less young people choose nursing as a career. The Editor notes how other countries, such as the UK, have been proactive in attracting nurses from third countries.