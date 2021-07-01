Maltese Editors Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta argues that Robert Abela will never denounce Joseph Muscat, as history has taught us that few, if any, leaders in this country have had the political courage to publicly condemn the ills of their predecessors.

The Independent calls on authorities and schools to carry out the necessary planning ahead to ensure a timely return to the benches once the Summer holidays are over.

L-Orizzont argues that the country needs a complete transformation towards a sustainable economy which respects the environment as a priority.

Both The Malta Business Weekly and In–Nazzjon tackle recent data which has shown an increase in the cost of living, particularly with regard to food. Both editorials argue that such increases are decreasing the quality of life, with the business paper also asking why Malta is not following the lead of other countries who have managed to keep their prices low.

The Business Today says that the government needs to have the Opposition on board in tackling tax evasion because the matter hits at an unsavoury characteristic of the Maltese. The discussion is long overdue and now has been forced on us by an international organisation that acts as a watchdog on financial crime.