Times of Malta suggests appointing a top official to oversee public cleanliness or giving additional powers to the commissioner for the environment and planning at the office of the Ombudsman.

The Independent says we should still abide by Covid-19 rules, adding that many are choosing to ignore the regulations.

L-Orizzont suggests giving additional leave to those facing domestic violence

In-Nazzjon says we should all work together to get Malta off the FATF’s greylist