Maltese Editors Perspectives

The Times of Malta argues that economic growth should not be achieved at the expense of income inequality objectives and raising living standards and educational achievement can also impact income distribution and promote a fairer social fabric.

The Independent shares its views on the sentence handed out to the architects who had worked on the Hamrun house whose collapse brought to a tragic end Miriam Pace’s life. The Editor says that while jail time could have been spared, the warrants should have been taken away. This should always be the case when a person dies as a result of negligence.

L-Orizzont takes up the issue of climate change, suggesting that this important topic is too often ignored on the national agenda. This does not mean that its not impacting our community, and farmers would testify to this.

In-Nazzjon looks at the case concerning Rosianne Cutajar, expressing concern on Labour’s next step on the matter. The Editor criticises the Prime Minister for failing to act on this issue.