Maltese Editors Perspectives

The Times of Malta plays around the famous citation by Benjamin Franklin, who wrote that nothing is certain but death and taxes. The Editor argues that this might not be the case, and reflecting on the recent case of Rosianne Cutajar, concludes that with a good dose of greed, brazenness and an influential circle of friends, the taxman can be cheated.

The Independent dedicates its Editorial to the footballing chances of our nation arguing that while Malta won’t be making the group stages of any major tournaments in the short term, the building blocks are there. The Editor express hope that if the current progress continues, maybe who knows sometime in the not overly distant future, the country will be able to glue itself to a television set in support of itself, rather than of someone else.

L-Orizzont condemns the racist slurs aimed at the English national team players that missed crucial penalties in the Euro2020 final, while in-Nazzjon describes the Italian team as a symbol of perseverance, having failed to qualify for the last World Cup and completing an impressive turnaround in three short years.