Maltese Editors Perspectives

The Times of Malta discusses Malta’s economic recovery plan and says that proper implementation of projects in the priority areas will likely be the greatest challenge for the government.

Business Today welcomes the decision to impose a quarantine on unvaccinated arrivals and says this should have been the policy from the start.

The Malta Business Weekly argues that the uncertainty of the pandemic provides an opportunity to reskill sections of society at risk of exclusion and integrate them into the mainstream economy.

L-Orizzont warns that racial hate speech on social media is spinning out of control, targeting mainly African migrants. The editors say that more education is needed to address the problem.

In-Nazzjon criticises the government’s refusal to involve the opposition and other stakeholders in decisions ranging from the recovery fund to the FATF grey-listing response.

The Malta Independent praises a decision to fund medication for patients with Cystic Fibrosis. It says the government made the right choice by giving attention to the 14 individuals with the disorder.