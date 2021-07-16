Maltese Editors Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta argues that it is crucial to ensure that viable sectors of the economy, like language schools, are not left to sink because of complacency and negligence on the part of the authorities.

With the number of coronavirus cases in Malta increasing, the Malta Independent calls for Prof Charmaine Gauci’s return, so that the necessary and important details about the current situation can be given out.

L-Orizzont welcomes the PM’s decision to assign the equality portfolio to Minister Owen Bonnici, saying that the latter had an excellent track record on social issues.

In-Nazzjon says that this country needs an alternative government, and in preparing itself for this role, the Nationalist Party has opened its doors to all those ready to welcome it on board.