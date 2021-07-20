Maltese Editors Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta says that it is crucially important for Gozitans to persuade politicians not to promote policies presented as enhancing the island’s development prospects and living up to environmental aspirations but which would, eventually, turn Gozo into a mini-Malta.

The Independent reflects on the aftermath of devastating floods which wrecked havoc in Western Europe last week, associating these events with global warming and climate change. The Editor argues that we must all do what we can to protect our environment, and alleviating any pressure we place on it will be of benefit for our current and future generations.

L-Orizzont makes the case that Socialist teachings remain valid in this day and age, arguing that poverty and precarious work remain important challenges, as is giving a voice to those on the margins of society, including migrants.

In-Nazzjon argues that Government is abusing of its power, leaving in Cabinet Ministers who are being investigated on alleged crimes and taking over the national broadcaster to deliver propoganda on an unabated basis.