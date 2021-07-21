Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that there should be government campaigns to convince the public to turn to smoother and cleaner modes of transport

MaltaToday says that the FATF’s grey listing is an opportunity to show how the government and opposition can work together to confront a common challenge

The Independent says that Malta is facing the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and that Prime Minister Robert Abela cannot pretend the situation is under control

L-Orizzont reacts to a comment by PN MP Kevin Cutajar linking an alleged attack on a foreigner to a “hasty mixing of cultures”. It says it expects an apology from the MP, saying his comment was unacceptable.

In-Nazzjon says that only the Nationalist party can bring about change since Prime Minister Robert Abela refuses to let go of his predecessor Joseph Muscat’s legacy.