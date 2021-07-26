Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that professional regulators should have investigatory and disciplinary powers that some members may find intrusive. However these powers are needed to protect the public’s interests.

The Independent says that it will be a rocky last leg to the election, with the PN needing to gather support and the government needing to keep Malta stable.

L-Orizzont reacts to an anti-vaccination protest, saying people have a right to protest but do not have a right to breach Covid-19 regulations.

In-Nazzjon says that the government’s Covid-19 measures are putting the tourism sector at risk.