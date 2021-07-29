Maltese Editors Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent touches the reality of funerals in Malta, noting that the tradition of a family member or a friend sharing his thoughts on the deceased, has been put aside by the Church. The Editor thinks the whole community had to suffer because of the actions of the few and suggests that it is time for the Maltese Curia to revise the situation.

The Times of Malta discusses justice reform, noting that the courts’ workload is likely to keep increasing, so the judiciary deserves all the help it can get to ensure only top-quality justice is meted out.

L-Orizzont tackles Government’s vision for the economy of tomorrow, arguing that it must take consideration of the aspirations of the people and that responds to their needs.

In-Nazzjon says that education remains the key towards the country’s future growth and argues that Government has failed on the matter, having no concrete plan in this area.

The Business Weekly tackles the consumption of soft drinks in Malta, quoting a recent survey which has shown that only Belgians consumer more sugary drinks than the Maltese.

The Business Today says that for Gozo and Gozitans, the fast ferry service was only a first step, but argues that the construction of a permanent link will help remove the uncertainty, giving Gozitans a reliable travel option that does not depend on time schedules, weather and ship outages.