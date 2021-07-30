Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that President George Vella must apologise on behalf of the state after a court said it should “shoulder responsibility” for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. The newspaper also said the Labour party should completely disassociate itself from Joseph Muscat, calling him a “toxic, disgraced politician”.

The Independent says that Prime Minister Robert Abela must ensure that responsibility for the culture of impunity is shouldered.

L-Orizzont says that children need to be protected in disputes between parents going through custody battles.

In-Nazzjon says yesterday’s court decision was shocking and that Abela should guarantee that the inquiry’s recommendation will be implemented.