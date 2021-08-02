Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says many people are still afraid to travel and that the government needs to think of new ideas to support the tourism industry.

The Independent reacts to the appointment of Occupational Health and Safety head David Xuereb, saying it hopes he can push for needed changes in legislation and enforcement.

L-Orizzont says that journalism needs to protect the dignity of the people it reports on.

In-Nazzjon reacts to Eurostat figures that show that Malta had the highest rate of inflation in the EU. It says the government should start considering the needs of those with the lowest income.