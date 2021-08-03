Maltese Editors Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta reflects on the conclusions of the Caruana Galizia murder public inquiry conclusions, saying that closing the rhetoric-reality gap is now a top priority. The Editor argues that the country needs a credible action plan to regain the trust of international institutions and investors, who hold the key to our economic prospects. The prime minister and his cabinet must commit themselves, beyond rhetoric, to addressing the structural governance weaknesses identified in the inquiry report.

On the same wavelength, The Malta Independent says that we need to start healing this country, and this can only be done when politicians start owning up for their decisions regarding who they choose to be close to and the way they act. Politicians must do the right thing for the country. In this case, the right thing requires the Justice Minister’s immediate removal.

In-Nazzjon tackles the same issue but expresses concern that the inquiry’s recommendations are set to remain on paper as there is no real intent by PM Robert Abela’s Cabinet to take effective action to bring change.

L-Orizzont tackles a different issue, focusing on the need for regeneration of our city and town centres, with new mobility solutions making way for car-free pedestrianized areas.