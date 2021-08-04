Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta reacts to a court judgement that separated two mothers from their children. It says justice must have a human face.

MaltaToday says that the code of ethics for Ministers and MPs must be revamped to ensure that meetings, lunches and gifts with lobbyists are all declared and regulated.

The Independent says it has witnessed a rise in hate comments against journalists, including journalists that work at the same media house. It says it is disappointing to see such behaviour rear its ugly head at a time when there is consensus that journalists need better protection.

L-Orizzont says that migrants’ children are experiencing trauma that is being ignored

In-Nazzjon says the Nationalist Party has strong proposals for Gozo