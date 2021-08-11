Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that ratings agency Moody’s confirmation of their rating of Malta at A2 is a welcome event, but the government needs to examine why the outlook has been changed to negative.

MaltaToday says that prison needs an Ombudsman, saying that it is not only the high rates of suicide that need to be investigated. It says director Alex Dalli and Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri should also be investigated.

The Independent says that the same State which was under investigation in the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry is the same state we have now.

L-Orizzont says that there needs to be greater discussion of how climate change is impacting Malta.

In-Nazzjon also says that those in prison deserve humane treatment