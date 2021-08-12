Maltese Editors Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta says it is time to clear the country’s shoreline from the proliferation of caravan slums, lamenting that lack of enforcement of sensible civic regulations, inertia in updating these regulations and undue importance being given to partisan political concerns are just some of the structural weaknesses in the framework of public governance.

The Independent looks at prison reforms following the appointment of an investigative board, and the Editor argues that the fact the board is led by a respected and renowned psychiatrist, Anton Grech, is in itself reassuring that in the 60 days that it has been given, the board will do its utmost to find out what is going wrong and how this could be corrected.

L-Orizzont highlights the need for slow streets in village cores, reducing traffic, congestion and pollution and giving access to pedestrians. The Editor acknowledges that some will resist such ideas, but educational campaigns are crucial in this regard.

The Business Weekly also expresses concern for developments taking place in village cores, insisting on the need for financial support to restore the facades beautiful homes some of which are hundreds of years old.

In-Nazzjon reflects on a recent report on climate change and notes that it would be counter-productive to think that Malta will be spared from the effects of what is happening in the world around us.