Maltese Editors Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta argues that the method adopted by the Labour administration to address claimed injustices bears the hallmarks that pervaded “the culture of impunity” which killed Daphne Caruana Galizia. The distinctive features are political patronage and circumvention of the law.

The Independent analyses recent data which showed that Maltese young people remained at their parents’ home beyond the age of their European counterparts and says that leaving the parents’ home after 30 years of age might lead to greater difficulties for the youngsters to settle down, as they would have been used to having their parents do most of the work required to run a home, including paying the bills. It therefore proposes an increase the incentives already available for first-time property buyers.

In-Nazzjon reflects on the recent saga of the Marsascala Marina and Marsalforn projects, and blames the current Labour administration for the environment troubles the country find itself in, a reality which the editor ties to corruption and abuse.

L-Orizzont says that in the educational sphere Malta has achieved significant progress but more needed to be done, particularly to change the culture from one that is almost exclusively focused on examinations.