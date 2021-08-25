Maltese Editors Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Both the Times of Malta and The Malta Independent lead with reference to yesterday’s comments by the Malta Employers Associations through which the employer body called out against the increasing pre-electoral employment in civil sector jobs. The Times of Malta shares its hope that the upcoming budget speech will mark a radical departure from the usual politics of patronage and usher in a new era of statesmanship by defining the hard work that needs to be done. The Independent shares this view, saying that the idea of ‘jobs for the boys’ and giving easy jobs for constituents in return for votes needs to stop. This practice is both immoral and impractical, the Editor argues.

Maltatoday looks at the proposed marina in Marsascala, arguing that government simply bulldoze its decisions on people. The Editor wanders when will government finally realise that it cannot continue to ride roughshod over people’s concerns and over objections raised by local authorities, NGOs, residents and others.

In a socially-committed editorial, l-Orizzont says No to religious intolerance and calls for more inclusion and diversity among us. This is beneficial to society, and Malta should be no exception to it.

In-Nazzjon says that the trying of Yorgen Fenech for the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia should not bring this sad chapter to an end – rather all those who have been involved in such heinous crime, including the persons being investigated by the same journalist for corruption, should be brought to justice.