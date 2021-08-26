Maltese Editors Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The lack of good governance and the breakdown in the rule of law contributed in no small way to the grey-listing of our country, The Times of Malta argues, adding that for impunity to be reined in, and for the law to prevail, the institutions must be strengthened with the resources they need to operate effectively and efficiently.

The Malta Independent reflects on the interview given by Joseph Muscat last week, saying that the former PM did not appear to regret any of his actions during his time in Castille. The Editor appeals to Muscat not to return to politics.

L-Orizzont says that Europe has a moral obligation to help Afghan refugees after its involement in the predicament the country finds itself in.

In-Nazzjon notes developments in the health sector, where more than 230 nurses have resigned in the past year. It insists that Government should not act miserly towards the country’s nurses, especially after proving their worth throughout the pandemic.

The Business Weekly says that the future of the Maltese film industry looks bright but there was a need not to rest on our laurels and strengthen the sector accordingly.