Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Times of Malta says that tax authorities need to adopt a mindset that does not tolerate a kids-gloves approach when dealing with suspected tax evaders if Malta is to be removed from the Financial Action Task Force’s grey list.

The Independent says that Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis should immediately recuse himself from the Parliamentary Committee for Standards in Public Life whenever the committee discusses Yorgen Fenech. This is because of WhatsApp chats that have emerged showing a close relationship between the two.

L-Orizzont says that we should fight discrimination against people with disabilities. People with disabilities should not only be given work but should also be given adequate pay, the newspaper said.

In-Nazzjon says that the Prime Minister continued to hide the truth about the environment. It says this administration does not care about the environment or about climate change.