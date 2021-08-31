Maltese Editors Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times argues that the police force is a crucial element in a country’s law enforcement and justice system. An adequate complement of qualified, motivated, trained and well-equipped officers is, therefore, essential if the rule of law is to prevail.

The Independent calls for an urgent reform of planning policies to ensure that Maltese and Gozitan towns are not turned into slums with a complete lack of symmetry between buildings in the same areas.

L-Orizzont says that Frontex has failed in its mission to protect the borders of the European Union and says that a fortress mentality is embarrassing.

In-Nazzjon says that Government is too lost in its problems that it has abandoned the educational sector, so much so that students feel lost. It cites the lack of a formal return-to-school policy as a testament to this.