Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Times of Malta says that pressure on public spaces continues to increase, but the government remains obstinate in its greenwashing drive. The newspaper cites the proposal for a Marsaskala marina, the recent AX hotels platform in Valletta and the sprawling of sun beds in Comino as examples of when the government ignored attacks on public spaces.

The Independent says that Pilatus bank has left an indelible stain on Malta’s reputation

L-Orizzont says that people have a right to open spaces

In-Nazzjon says that the elections in Germany signify the end of an era for the European Member State.