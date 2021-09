Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says Standards Commissioner George Hyzler may have had a slow start but he must now be credited with doing his utmost to raise the bar.

The Malta Independent says if we continue with this rate of construction, the Malta we once knew will be no longer

L-Orizzont says we need to change our mentality regarding transport if we want to reduce emissions

In-Nazzjon says the Labour government has a tendency to employ a lot of people within the public sector prior to the election