Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

The Times of Malta discusses child abuse quoting figures which show that at least one child per week is a victim of sexual assault in Malta. Such figures, as the Editor notes, might be the tip of the iceberg. While discussing various facets of this issue, the Editor argues in favour of the removal of time-barring for such crimes, saying this merely protects the abusers.

The Independent says that replacing Xarabank is a significant litmus test for PBS. The Editor argues that what this country truly needs in the show’s stead, is a truly impartial programme which delves into topics of importance, be them political, economic, social or otherwise, and provides a platform for a proper, fair, factual, and balanced debate which does not shy away from controversial topics or questions – and which ideally does not turn into a shouting match.

In-Nazzjon blames Government for ignoring the concerns expressed by Malta’s medical professionals in order to put profit before health. The Editor argues that Malta is now paying the price for irresponsible decisions taken by the authorities in the past weeks which have led to a surge in coronavirus cases.

L-Orizzont’s Editorial focuses on the need for a new EU policy tackling irregular migration, saying that despite a number of treaties and agreements, crossings in the Mediterranean and deaths have continued unabated. The Editor calls for safe sea corridors, which would be a clear intention by the Union to tackle this problem once and for all.

