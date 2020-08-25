Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Mental health, governance and the fight against cancer are the matters brought up for today by local Editors today.

The Times of Malta discusses the impact of Covid-19 on mental health, particularly after the resurgence in cases. The uncertainty, unpredictability and sense of lacking control created by the pandemic has resulted in an existential crisis for many people, causing individuals to question their purpose or the meaning of life in general. The Editor argues that it is finally time to place the mental and emotional health of people in Malta at the heart of national strategies, rather than continue to pursue a blind obsession with economic gain that has already proved to be the Achilles’ heel of Maltese healthcare policy, ushering in a second and more virulent wave of the coronavirus.

The Independent argues that the decision taken by the PN to cancel Independence Day festivities due to Covid-19 was pragmatic and opportune, not solely because of the risks which the pandemic brought about but also due to the current tension and low levels of support within the party, particularly as a new leadership context is expected to be held days prior to these traditional festivities.

L-Orizzont discusses the fight against cancer in Malta, saying that the past years the country has seen encouraging results, which can be attributed mainly to early-stage mass testing which is identifying cases at a treatable stage.

In-Nazzjon focuses on the recent resignation by Attorney-General Peter Grech, insisting that although this widely-called for decision has now taken place, there are still many unanswered questions relating to Grech’s time in authority, similarly to that of former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar, particularly with regard to their inaction in front of cases such as the scandals related to the Panama Papers, Pilatus Bank and other well-known abuses.

