Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

The Times says prostitution reform should focus on the challenges faced by people in the industry. It would be unlikely that people will be saved from exploitation if there isn’t sufficient regulation, it warns. Reform in prostitution must firstly protect, rescue and support victims. It must also bring perpetrators to justice.

The Independent says the public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia needs more time to carry out its duties. The board has been assigned to look into whether the state could have done more to prevent Caruana Galizia’s murder. The board could have refrained from suggesting a deadline to end the inquiry. Instead, it allowed Malta’s Prime Minister to pounce on the suggestion- keeping in mind that an election in Malta is expected in the next 18 months or so.

L-Orizzont welcomes measures to reduce air pollution, although it says more can be done. Measures such as planting trees, widening roads and incentives for electric cars are all welcome. However, L-Orizzont suggests that authorities should promote greater use of public transport.

In-Nazzjon looks beyond our shores to Belarus, saying it disagreed with Lukashenko’s policies. It warns against dictatorships, noting that people in Belarus have been arrested for speaking out against their leader. It said it supported EU mediation in the country.

