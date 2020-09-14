Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times looks at the upcoming budget. It welcomes government plans not to increase taxes in the short-term to deal with the economic consequences of the pandemic. However, it says the overall narrative of the 2021 pre-budget document is predictable and dull.

The Malta Independent insists there are no dangerous dog breeds- just dangerous dog owners. It was reacting to news that an elderly woman was mauled to death by two pitbulls. It says owners should be held responsible for their dogs’ behaviour. Laws banning docking dogs’ tails and ears should be properly enforced.

L-Orizzont welcomes international credit ratings praising the government’s Covid-19 financial aid package. The international credit rating agency Standard & Poor gave Malta an A+ rating. It says this should encourage the country to look forward with optimism. This is a sign the country is on the right track for economic recovery following the Coronavirus pandemic.

In-Nazzjon says that the government has no plan to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic. It adds that the Prime Minister wants to enjoy summer without having a clear vision of leadership. The country had started to deal with the pandemic well but then regressed- from both a financial and a health perspective.

