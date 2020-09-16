Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times looks at a revision of the planning policy for areas outside the development zone. It says it should no longer be the case that it takes public outcry to bring about environmental change. It asks where the government wants to go with this revision and calls for open discussions to continue.

The Malta Independent looks at the upcoming PN leadership race. It says that the party appears disorganised, lacks motivation and is disunited. However, it insists that the country needs a strong and credible opposition to be a watchdog over the government administration

MaltaToday discusses the upcoming PN leadership debate. On both sides of the divide, it seems the one thing that has been conspicuously absent from this leadership debate is – ironically – leadership itself, it says.

L-Orizzont welcomes news of a bottle recycling scheme that will give people 10c back for every bottle they recycle. It says measure should accompany other measures that ensure as much waste as possible is collected. This change is not only positive for the environment but will also result in cleaner localities, it said.

In-Nazzjon says the PN leadership contest is a race between two friends. The two leaders have a lot to offer and the leadership contest should be positive one, it said. Everyone should work together for the party following the election, it said.

Like this: Like Loading...