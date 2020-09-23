Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reacts to the arrest of former chief of staff Keith Schembri. It says there was rot at the centre of power which was being exposed. It is too late to say that the institutions are working but the latest developments start to restore hope, it says.

MaltaToday also reacts to Schembri’s arrest and to his assets being frozen. It says that justice has finally started to be seen to be done. It adds that that happened late, but the fact that it happened at all is still an important step in the direction of proper institutional reform.

The Independent says Silvio Parnis’ move to hand out roly poly cakes to the elderly was an attempt to ty to gain respect and possibly votes. The Parliamentary Secretary for the elderly should have chosen a healthier snack, it says. It also adds that politicians should not try to buy their constituents’ approval. The elderly are particularly vulnerable during the pandemic, it says.

In-Nazzjon says our country is going through a difficult time. The country is facing problems related to education, corruption, health and the economy. It says this is due largely to the leadership of Robert Abela.

L-Orizzont says that institutions related to the rule of law are working. Serious crimes are being solved by the police, it says. The number of reported crimes is also going down. It hopes that these institutions will continue to show that they are working.

