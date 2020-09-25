Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta’s editorial gives a scathing assessment of the Electrogas and Vitals scandals, saying that standards of awarding public contracts must be improved to assure taxpayers they will not get the rotten end of the deal. The Editorial argues that Prime Minister Robert Abela will gain credibility if he takes the side of the taxpayer in the saga that will continue to unfold. He will also win support if he ensures that the public procurement system is completely re-engineered.

The Independent discusses the recent Italian vote to reduce the number of MPs, recalling that Malta has the largest House per capita. Earlier this year, the Chamber of Commerce suggested a reduction in size, and the introduction of full-time MPs. However the Editor expresses little hope that such a proposal would make headway in Malta.

In-Nazzjon reflects on the recent developments leading to the freezing of assets related to Keith Schembri’s business partners, focusing on Nexia. It reminds its readers that the partners behind this company are aware of the ownership of Egrant, and that justice will not prevail until such names are made public.

L-Orizzont expresses disappointment at the newly-launched EU reform of its immigration policies insisting that European leaders are showing lack of solidarity when insisting that persons should be sent back to the same regions they are running away from. The Editor expresses concern that the most vulnerable migrants will be the biggest losers of this new pact.

