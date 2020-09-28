Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Times looks at the upcoming equality bill. The bill is currently making its way through parliament. Several organisations, including the Medical Council, the Medical Association of Malta and the Malta Employers’ Association have raised their objections, saying a clause should be included that would allow doctors and medical professionals to opt out of providing a medical service on the grounds of moral objection. It says it is alarming that political authorities are ambivalent towards listening to large numbers of professionals declaring their ethical perspectives.

The Independent says the recent Malta Police Force strategy offers the opportunity for the Force to improve how it deals with the public. It could also help limit internal corruption. It says the new police commissioner has a lot to do to renew trust in the Police force. The strategy however, will help guide the force in the direction it intends to go in the coming years.

L-Orizzont looks at the upcoming scholastic year, appealing for co-operation so that Covid-19 measures are adhered to. Authorities have strived to put in place protocols before schools re-open. We need to pull the same rope so that the re-opening of schools will be a success, it says.

In-Nazzjon says poverty and social exclusion are growing everyday. It wonders what the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic will be on these issues. The EU-SILC survey for 2019 shows that the number of those at risk of poverty or social exclusion has increased. Elderly people are the most affected. It asks what the Labour government is doing when faced with these figures.

