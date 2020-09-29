Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta discusses the ethical dilemmas in a situation where government is pushing sexual and reproductive rights in the Maltese islands while doctors want to include a conscientious objection clause in the equality bill making its passage through parliament.While the Editor understands that a doctor might be ethically uncomfortable to provide a service, if enough doctors object to certain treatments there is a legitimate concerns, some patients will have difficulty accessing them.

The Independent urges people to get vaccinated against the flu. Health Minister Chris Fearne had said that the government ordered 200,000 flu shots this year, and will begin administering the shots on 11 October. The flu vaccine does not eradicate the possibility of one getting the flu, but does significantly reduce it. This would reduce hospitalisations and free up GPs in terms of treating the flu.

L-Orizzont notes how Malta is ranking the best in Europe with regards to the provision of online public services, which means simplification of administrative processes and less bureaucracy.

In-Nazzjon expresses its concern on the situation in the Maltese prison, calling on Justice Minister Byron Camilleri to properly address this situation, to ensure the dignity of prisoners. The Editor argue that the administration of the prisons lacks professionalism and this is putting prisoners themselves at risks, even by pitting them against each other at times.

Like this: Like Loading...