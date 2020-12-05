Maltese Govt with contingency plan for Brexit

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi emphasised the importance for everyone to be informed on the changes BREXIT will be bringing about.

He was addressing a meeting with the SME Chamber.

He stated that, together with this contingency plan, an information campaign was launched to inform all stakeholders on the effect of these changes. This was done in coordination with all the concerned entities and governmental departments.

During this meeting, various matters were discussed amongst which there was the importance of the training on new tariffs and systems which will be affecting all those enterprises which import or conduct commercial activities with the United Kingdom. For this purpose, training courses are being provided, whilst preparations are underway so that all employees and enterprises are informed of the changes.

The Malta Chamber of SMEs President Mr Paul Abela welcomed these initiatives and said that they are collaborating with the customs department so that importers, a substantial part of which are all SMEs, will be prepared for the new system.

All this will be accompanied with other efforts so that citizens, especially those Maltese who are residing in the UK and UK citizens who are residing in Malta, remain informed of the changes whilst ensuring to fill all the necessary forms according to the regulations put in place by Identity Malta and authorities in the United Kingdom.

For more information one should follow the official pages of the ‘Brexit – Be Prepared’ campaign and access the website www.brexit.gov.mt. Direct assistance is also being provided to citizens and businesses, both via the Brexit helpline 153 and via e-mail at brexit@gov.mt where individual questions are being answered specifically.

