Maltese gymnast Tara Vella Clark secures place in European finals

“We can put Malta on the map.” A promise which was delivered by Maltese gymnast Tara Vella Clark, who on Sunday will be competing the Beam final at the European Championships which are currently being held in Mersin, Turkey.

SportDesk reports that the qualifying routine in the women’s category were held on Friday and Vella Clark produced a strong performance on the beam when she managed to secure an impressive score of 12.200.

That result put her fourth in the standings to book her place in the final which will be held on Sunday morning.

International gymnast media reports that Vella Clark’s cross-continental accomplishments are already impressive in their own right, and significant for Malta. Last year she made the floor exercise final at the Stella Zakharova Cup in Ukraine, finished ninth all-around and made the vault and balance beam finals in the junior division at the Mediterranean Championships in Italy, won the Category II all-around title and two apparatus finals at the Laza Krstic and Marica Dzelatovic Memorial in Serbia, and placed fourth all-around at the Old Trnava Cup in Slovakia.

This March, just prior to quarantine, Vella Clark finished fourth all-around, first on vault and first on balance beam at the Tiger Cup in Latvia.

Vella Clark is among the Mediterranean island’s youngsters who could well establish a more substantial Maltese presence on the world gymnastics scene.

The finals will start at 0930h (GMT +1).

