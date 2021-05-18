Reading Time: < 1 minute

Andre Borg has been appointed Area General Manager for Hilton in the Seychelles responsible for several existing properties in the region and the coming-on-stream of new state of the art Hilton resorts, local newspaper Today in Seychelles reported.

Mr Borg has made a name for himself in the industry with extensive international experience, taking him to the United Arab Emirates where he served as F&B Manager with the same company in Ras Al Khaimah and as Director of Operations in the Bucharest Hilton, Romania, where he oversaw extensive renovations and repositioning of the property.

This was followed by a stint as Hotel Manager at the Hilton Istanbul until his last move, back in 2016, to the Seychlles, where he was appointed as General Manager of the Labriz Resport and Spa.

Under his tenure, the Seychelles Today report, the resort achieved strong commercial performances, overseeing several eco-friendly and sustainability initiatives, together with a number of local and international awards.

Speaking to the newspaper, Borg said that he “was excited and privileged to be at the forefront of the Hilton team in the Seychelles”.

via Seychelles Today