Maltese woman places second globally in ACCA examination

The Malta Institute of Accountants has honoured Maria Sciberras for her extraordinary achievement of placing second among thousands of students around the globe during the March 2022 Strategic Professional Exam Level Exams held by international accounting body ACCA.

The award was presented by Malta Institute of Accountants President David Delicata, CEO Maria Cauchi Delia and Thomas Galea, who is Malta’s representative on the ACCA International Assembly.

Mr Delicata had words of praise for Maria’s excellent performance: “Such a top placement among the global cohort of participants in such a competitive examination is an astounding achievement for this youngster. It is also another reminder that despite the limitations of our size, Maltese students perform admirably next to their international counterparts, and this achievement will go a long way in inspiring future students to take on the accountancy path. It is also testament to the quality of accountants that Malta is able to nurture, year after year. The Institute remains by the side of all those who will undertake this path, providing support, advice and direction through our dedicated team”.

Mr Galea praised Maria Sciberras for her outstanding achievement, highlighting her ‘can do’ attitude which bodes well for her future career prospects. “An ACCA qualification opens the door to a multitude of career opportunities. I am confident that this result is just the first step of a career which brings job satisfaction and the opportunity to pursue her dreams in the near future”.

Maria Sciberras, who, expressed her appreciation and joy at receiving the award. “Such a result is obtained through effort and dedication, and thanks to the support of family, friends and work colleagues. I do hope that this achievement serves as an inspiration to many young students, particularly women, to undertake studies in the accountancy sector which truly opens the door for an exciting career, one through which you can achieve true personal satisfaction by contributing to a better society for all”.