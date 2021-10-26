Maltese women’s take-up of mammograms falls short of EU average

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Just over 60% of Maltese women aged between 50 and 69 years said they had received a mammogram (breast examination by X-ray) within the previous two years, according to the European Health Interview Survey (EHIS) survey.

This figures falls slightly below the EU average, which reaches 66% in 2019.



At national level, Sweden (95%), Finland (92%), Denmark (82%), Portugal (81%), Luxembourg and the Netherlands (both 78%) recorded the highest share of women of this age who had received a mammogram in that period.

In contrast, less than half of women aged between 50 and 69 years had received such an examination within this timeframe in Romania (9%), Bulgaria (36%), Estonia (44%) and Latvia (49%).

via Eurostat