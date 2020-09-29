Maltese youngsters waiting for 30th birthday to leave parents’ home

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Maltese youngersters stay longer with their parents when compared to their European counterparts, on average leaving their family home close to their 30th birthday. This figures compares rather on similar levels with other Southern Mediterranean countries, such as Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece where the age of farewell to the parents exceeds 28 years.

This is roughly twelve years longer than Scandinavian men and women.

However, over the course of a decade, Malta has seen the average age decreasing by a full year, which is faster than the change observed at an EU level (-0.3).

However the reasons might differ.

Leaving the parental household is often affected by whether or not young people are in a relationship with partner or studying, their level of financial (in)dependence, labour market conditions, the affordability of housing but also cultural particularities. On average, young people in the EU left the parental household at the age of 26.2 years in 2019. However, this age varied significantly across the EU Member States.

According to the Corriere della Sera, for young Italians, one of the biggest problems is entering the job market, as suggested by the latest Istat report on young people who do not study and do not work. The so-called NEETs in Italy are about 2 million, equal to 22.2% of young people between 15 and 29 years old.

The category includes both the recent graduate “with high potential and motivation”, who are looking for a job in line with their expectations, and young persons who dropped out out early, “with low social capital and strong exposure to demotivation”.

Only Slovakia and Croatia have a worse figure (30.9 and 31.8 years respectively) in the EU.

Between 2006 and 2019 in 12 EU member states the average age decreased, in others including Italy it increased and remained unchanged in two countries The greatest decline was reported in Luxembourg (-6.1 years), followed by Estonia (-3.1 years), Lithuania (-2.8 years) and Slovenia (-2.0 years). The greatest increase was instead observed in Ireland (+1.5 years), followed by Croatia (+1.3 years), Bulgaria (+1.1 years) and Slovakia (+1.0 years). In Italy, in 2006, he was just under the age of 30.

Read more via Eurostat and Corriere della Sera.

Like this: Like Loading...