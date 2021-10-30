Man arrested on suspicion of killing a nine-year-old Spanish boy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Spanish Civil Guard has arrested a man on suspicion of the murder of a nine-year-old boy. The minor, who was allegedly tricked into accompanying the suspect from a park, was found dead on Thursday in the doorway of the building where the detainee lives, in Lardero, La Rioja region.

The suspect, Francisco Javier A. L., is 54 years old and had served a prison sentence for a homicide that took place in nearby Logroño in 1998.

The victim’s body was discovered after a number of witnesses confirmed that they had seen a man take a young boy away with him under false pretences, according to sources from the central government’s delegation in La Rioja. According to sources close to the investigation, there were no visible wounds on his body and the cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.

El Pais

Photo Policia Nacional