Daphne Caruana Galizia’s family reacts as man is sentenced for 15 years after pleading guilty of Maltese journalist’s murder – UPDATE

5 One of the three persons accused of the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has pleaded guilty of the murder. Vince Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, has pleaded guilty earlier on Tuesday. He was given a 15 years prison sentence, and must pay €42,930 in costs to the court. His sentence will become effective immediately

One week ago, Muscat withdrew a legal challenge to prosecutors in the case, breaking with the legal strategy adopted by the two other men accused of the murder, brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio.

Muscat’s confession, together with the information he would hand over to the police, could have a domino effect on the other cases against his co-accused, Alfred and George Degiorgio, alleged mastermind Yorgen Fenech, and beyond. Muscat had requested a presidential pardon earlier this year but this was rejected by Cabinet.

Muscat sat, eyes bloodshot and teary, in the dock this afternoon before madam justice Edwina Grima as she asked him to confirm his change of plea. His co-accused, the Degiorgio brothers, sat stony-faced behind him. No less than 8 armed prison guards separated the brothers from their former co-conspirator.

UPDATE – Three men suspected of involvement in supplying the bomb used to assassinate journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia have been arrested. Brothers Adrian and Robert Agius and their associate Jamie Vella were rounded up during a police operation carried out on Tuesday. The arrests came as murder suspect Vince Muscat, known as il-Koħħu confessed to his role in carrying out the journalist’s execution. Times of Malta

UPDATE – Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Vince Muscat has been granted a presidential pardon to help shed light on the 2015 killing of lawyer Carmel Chircop. Cabinet gave the green-light to the request during a meeting on Monday. Times of Malta

UPDATE – In a statement delivered in court by the parte civile lawyer, the family expressed hope that this step will begin to lead to full justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia. The family reminded the court: “A person who has admitted his involvement in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia has denied her her right to life and has denied her her right to enjoy her family, including her grand children who were born after she was killed”. “The macabre murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia was intentional and should have been prevented. The victim has paid with her life and her family is suffering the loss of their loved one.” Shift News

