Man City must refocus on Premier League title race after Real blow

Manchester City must quickly put the disappointment of Champions League failure behind them as their battle for Premier League supremacy with Liverpool resumes at the weekend.

City were minutes away from booking a place in the final before Real Madrid produced a stunning extra-time comeback to advance to the May 28 decider against Liverpool in Paris.

With only a point separating leaders City from Liverpool in the league with four matches left, Pep Guardiola’s side host Newcastle United on Sunday, a team they beat 4-0 away in December but who have shown much improvement recently.

Guardiola said his players felt the pressure in Madrid but must now regroup for the title run-in.

“Now we need to process that and come back, with our people at home and the last four games we have,” he said.

Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday and have the opportunity to retake the lead as they continue their bid for a historic quadruple of trophies.

Juergen Klopp’s team are unbeaten at home in the league this season, having won 14 of 17 games at Anfield, and will be full of confidence after winning at Villarreal in Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final, taking them to the final showdown against Real.

